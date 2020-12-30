FIRST BIRTHDAY: Theo Cotherman

caption>Theodore "Theo" Edsel Cotherman, son of Charlie and Aimee Cotherman of Oil City, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to http://www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms./caption>
Tags
- From staff reports
-
Masses at St. Patrick Parish in Franklin have been canceled until further notice while Msgr. John Herbein, the parish pastor, awaits the results of a COVID-19 test.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
State Rep. R. Lee James has again been named a member of the House Appropriations Committee by House Republican leadership. The upcoming fiscal year will be his fifth serving in that capacity.
- From staff reports
-
90TH BIRTHDAY - Jane (Neely) Haley, a retired Keystone Elementary School teacher, will celebrate her 90th birthday Jan. 11. After retiring from Keystone, Haley was a substitute teacher at Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District and served as a tipstaff at the Clarion County Courthouse. She …
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Pointe in Oil City is experiencing low usage of its warming center.
Bonnie and Pete Burch of 11 Pinoak Circle, Oil City will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over Friday, Saturday and Sunday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 240 cases of COVID-19.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS 0977 - Melissa Schiffer was recognized for 6 weeks of weight loss at the Dec. 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
Main Street, the heart of the Oil City's Third Ward, once was a grand reflection of a city bursting at the seams. It was a neighborhood that sprawled six blocks along the Allegheny River and was constantly churning with heavy manufacturing plants, small shops and stores, refineries and oil w…
- From staff reports
-
- By STEVE HENRY
-
Can you believe that another year is about to begin? Maybe you'd rather say you are glad 2020 is over!
- From staff reports
-
Lutheran churches make changes
- From staff reports
-
Atlantic Avenue Church in Franklin - A live online Christmas Eve service will be held at 5 p.m. It can be found on YouTube, via the link on aaubchurch.org or on Roku.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus related deaths in Clarion County, and one additional virus-related death in Venango County.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners signed an agreement Tuesday designed to erase a stigma.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A Christmastime tradition at the Cherrytree Township Volunteer Fire Department station challenges residents to "keep it safe" during the holiday.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City School District will continue with a fully remote learning model for the week of Jan. 4 when school resumes, Superintendent Lynda Weller informed families via a messenger call and social media.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
Myranda Fullerton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, said for a "white Christmas" to occur there must be at least an inch of snow on the ground.
- From staff reports
-
Graduates
- From staff reports
-
Students in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District will return to in-person learning Jan. 11.
- From staff reports
-
The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 76 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors adopted a 2021 budget, a spending plan that maintains all services and does not include a property tax hike, at their last meeting of the year on Tuesday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday extended the county's COVID-19 emergency declaration through March 31, 2021.
- From staff reports
-
PROMOTION - Oil City resident Ashlee Goodman, who is the newest addition to Raymond James Financial Services, has successfully completed her Series 7, 66 and insurance exams and will be moved into the role of financial adviser. Goodman earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from t…
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
The Catholic Diocese of Erie has created a listing of the public and livestreamed Christmas Eve and Christmas Masses being celebrated at parishes throughout the diocese.
- From staff reports
-
Students from Franklin Junior-Senior High School will present a virtual concert through Facebook at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
Because of the upcoming holidays, Franklin garbage pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Dec 25, will be delayed one day, and pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Jan. 1, also will be delayed one day.
- From staff reports
-
Heckathorn United Methodist Church has changed all its Christmas week services to online.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Helen Siefer of Oil City. The article was submitted by Msgr. Richard Siefer.
- From staff reports
-
The newspaper will publish its 81st annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County's additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday have pushed the county's total cases above 2,000, and that the tri-county area reported 117 new cases.
