FIRST BIRTHDAY: Tucker Harry Swartfager

- From staff reports
-
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Cranberry Class of 1965
- From staff reports
-
Oil City Garden Club - The Oil City Garden Club is hosting two days of clean-up at Hasson Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17, and Saturday, May 8.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin
- From staff reports
-
Egg hunt set in Fertigs
- From staff reports
-
April 2, 1999
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - With the opening of trout season to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, anglers are being reminded the state has consolidated the 2021 season into a single, statewide schedule for all counties.
- From staff reports
-
April 1, 1999
- From staff reports
-
PennDOT is reminding customers to exercise caution while renewing their driver's license or vehicle registration online and to make sure they're on PennDOT's official Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov, for making these transactions.
- From staff reports
-
Rynd Farm
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
People who are interested in participating in the Franklin Area Meals on Wheels program may call Pat Winger at (814) 432-3638 for information.
- From staff reports
-
Effective today, Clarion Hospital's COVID-19 testing site will move to 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 100.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Justice said it has received reports that scammers are creating fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine surveys for consumers to fill out with the promise of a prize or cash at the conclusion of the survey.
- From staff reports
-
Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound travel will be restricted to one lane from Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville) to the Venango-Mercer County line near mile post 24, starting Monday, April 12, weather permitting.
The Easter bunny will visit Oil City's North and South Side neighborhoods between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
Members of the Venango County Democratic Party will provide Easter dinners that can be delivered or picked up at the group's headquarters in Oil City on Easter Sunday.
- From staff reports
-
March 31, 1999
- From staff reports
-
ATV Club - The Forest County ATV Club is hosting an ATV safety course from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Marienville Area Civic Association Building, 149 MACA Drive, Marienville.
- From staff reports
-
Two large buildings - the National Transit Building on the left and the former Oil Exchange on the right - once dominated one section of Center Street just off the bridge over Oil Creek.
- From staff reports
-
March 30, 1999
- From staff reports
-
HONORED - Eric Spielman, son of Steve and Linda Spielman of Oil City, will be honored at the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener on Monday, April 9. The Pirates and other groups will recognize outstanding teachers in the region for their exceptional classroom efforts that positively impact studen…
- From staff reports
-
Oil City
- From staff reports
-
The annual Good Friday laymen's service will be held virtually at 7 a.m. Friday.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin
- From staff reports
-
A nearly $1 million road resurfacing project on a portion of Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County, is scheduled to start soon.
- From staff reports
-
Applications are being accepted for another round of the Northwest Commission's Greenways Block Grant Program's funding.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County Association for the Blind says many children have missed their vision screenings in the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the agency wants to get those students back on track.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County has added another tool for investors in the county.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance is conducting a public survey as part of its ongoing ATV trail feasibility study for Venango County.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported form Clarion and Venango counties.
- From staff reports
-
Caroline Elizabeth Severa and Erik Thomas Hartle exchanged wedding vows at 3:30 p.m. July 11 at Shady Elms Farm in Hickory. A reception followed.
- From staff reports
-
The American Red Cross will hold several blood drives in the region and is looking for donors to schedule appointments.
- From staff reports
-
The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area.
