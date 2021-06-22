FIRST BIRTHDAY: Violet Mae Allen

Violet Mae Allen, daughter of Kylie and Troy Allen of Seneca, and granddaughter of Brian and Nancy Mason of Seneca, and Joe and Shiela Allen of Venus, will celebrate her first birthday Thursday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.
Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Judy Rearick was the TOPS best loser at the June 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

If you go

  • From staff reports
The Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair will run Tuesday through Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department on Shuffstall Street. There is no cost for admission; parking is $3.

Community News

SCI Forest visitation resumes June 25

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced Thursday that three state prisons, including SCI Forest, have finalized plans to reimplement in-person visitation.