FIRST BIRTHDAY: Warren Rohde Mong

- From staff reports
Oil City Class of 1958
- From staff reports
The PASSHE Board of Governors on Wednesday appointed Clarion President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson as interim president of California and Bashar Hanna as interim president of Mansfield, according to a Clarion news release.
Police departments have some discretion as to whether to turn a speeding situation into a citation or just a warning.
- From staff reports
Nine local students are candidates for the 2021 Oil Heritage Festival queen.
- From staff reports
Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City will give away free sack lunches on Saturday, July 24, during the Oil Heritage Festival parade.
- From staff reports
CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. (CCEDC) is seeking insight from Clarion County residents on what it's like to live in the county.
- From staff reports
July 15, 1999
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Severe storms Tuesday evening left some damage in their wake around Venango and Clarion counties.
- From staff reports
Oil City TOPS - Twelve TOPS and four KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Clarion County's transportation service is facing two challenges - a lack of riders and a lack of drivers.
- From staff reports
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners awarded four contracts for two remodeling projects during their meeting Tuesday.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday approved members of the county's 911 advisory board that was created in May.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
July 14, 1999
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Clarion County had an opportunity Monday night to plan for the county's future.
- From staff reports
July 13, 1999
- From staff reports
90TH BIRTHDAY - An open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pinegrove Township Volunteer Fire Department social hall in Coal Hill to celebrate Melvin "Sonny" Confer's 90th birthday. Friends and relatives are invited to drop by and celebrate the occasion.
- From staff reports
Oil City Class of 1971
- From staff reports
Cook Forest State Park will conduct a three-day Clarion River history educator workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, through Friday, July 30, at the new park office at Cook Forest State Park.
- From staff reports
Oil City
- From staff reports
Oil City police say they have seen an increase in motorized scooters and bicycles being operated illegally on roadways and sidewalks in the city during the spring and summer.
- From staff reports
Graduates
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Since the early days of the oil industry when derricks dotted the landscape of the region, boom towns sprang up overnight and fortunes in oil were rapidly made and just as quickly lost.
- From staff reports
Studio 22 in Franklin, which has been offering dance classes to the community for 25 years, will start registering dancers for the new season of classes early next month.
- From staff reports
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Three days after the first edition of the Daily Derrick rolled off the press on Sept. 11, 1871, a Derrick reporter covered some major news.
- From staff reports
CLARION - First Presbyterian Church of Clarion will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies last, on Thursday.
- From staff reports
July 12, 1999
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
The integration plan, proposed by Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Daniel Greenstein, would combine Clarion University with California and Edinboro universities beginning in fall 2022.
- From staff reports
St. Joseph Church in Lucinda has announced winners from its annual 4th of July Celebration.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Musical homily
- From staff reports
July 10, 1999
- From staff reports
Horn, Welms and Baum
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
"But (Elijah) himself went a day's journey into the wilderness, and came and sat down under a solitary broom tree. He asked that he might die: 'It is enough; now, OLord, take away my life, for I am no better than my ancestors.' Then he lay down under the broom tree and fell asleep. Suddenly …
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Drake Well Museum and Park will resume its normal five-days-a-week operating hours on Wednesday.
- From staff reports
A paving project involving a number of streets in Oil City is currently out to bid.
