Jett Johnson, son of Hank and Tonya Johnson of Oil City, will celebrate his first birthday today. Also celebrating her first birthday today is Madilynn Rose Wise, daughter of Amber Wise of Oil City. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to http://www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags