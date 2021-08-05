FIRST BIRTHDAYS: Jocelyn Leigh Morris, Sherwin Nicholas Garlick
- From staff reports
-
-
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The Wolf administration announced a partnership with Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and educational resources at fairs across the state, including the Crawford County Fair later this month.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Sugarcreek Borough solicitor Brian Spaid is putting the word out that anyone who wants to call police to report an issue in their municipality needs to work with authorities and be willing to go to court and to testify.
- From staff reports
-
The first David Sopher Memorial Scholarship no-tap bowling tournament will be held Sunday, starting at 1 p.m., at Lin Van lanes in Titusville.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Albinus Faraone of Newmansville. The article was submitted by his family.
- From staff reports
-
Aug. 5, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Paul Fox Jr. and Marcia Fox of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
Pete and Jeanne Wolbert of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Franklin
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Library Association will host the first Oil Region Festival of the Book from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Franklin's crowd-pleasing Taste of Talent competition will conclude Sunday with one participant being crowned the winner of the multi-round vocal contest.
- From staff reports
-
Aug. 4, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
ELECTED - Albert "Chip" Abramovic was elected to the role of first vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania during the group's annual conference. Abramovic will start his term Jan. 1. Basil Huffman, a Forest County commissioner, was elected as a district represe…
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
PITTSBURGH - The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.31, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Aug. 3, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Tom and Elaine Fesenmyer of Marble will mark their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
- From staff reports
- Updated
The Douglas C-53 Skytrooper was on the factory floor in Santa Monica, California, when Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, and was accepted by the Army Air Corps weeks later in January 1942 and sent to Bolling Field in Washington, D.C.
- From staff reports
-
Venango Democrats to meet Wednesday
- From staff reports
-
Dean's list
- From staff reports
-
Rocky Grove Class of 1970
- From staff reports
-
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held July 26 with 13 members weighing in.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - The Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program is seeking volunteers for its integrated health care team.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for motorists' input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its annual online Highway Safety Survey.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
As World War I began in Europe, The Derrick followed the progress of the war from afar, printing accounts of the battles and maps showing what armies were advancing where.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has confirmed that a tornado touched down near Dempseytown on Thursday.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Here are some highlights of what life was like in Oil City in the 1920s after World War I, a time often remembered for its prosperity:
- From staff reports
-
The Cranberry High School Class of 1965 held its 55+1 class reunion on Saturday at Wanango Country Club. Forty-three classmates attended.
- From staff reports
-
Aug. 2, 1999
- From staff reports
-
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. is requesting a rate increase of more than $10 in the monthly bill of a typical residential customer.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - Clarion University's Educational Talent Search (ETS) will host two SAT review sessions in Ralston Hall, which are free to local students in grades 9-12 and are offered through a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
NEW BETHLEHEM - The farm came to town Friday at the home and garden exhibit at the Clarion County Fair.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
NEW BETHLEHEM - The first modern tractors rolled onto the farm in the 1920s, and some of those very same tractors rolled into the Clarion County Fairgrounds on Friday.
- From staff reports
-
July 31, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Earl and Rhonda Salser of Knox celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday, July 21.
- From staff reports
-
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Barrow-Civic Theatre's youth theatre program presented "The Granny Awards" Thursday at the Barrow, and the production marked the first time in-person audiences were at the theater in nearly 16 months.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Police investigate report of missing teen
-
Lane closed on I-80 in Mercer County
-
Bridgefest founder rarin' to go
-
Crawford tornado confirmed
-
Venango sees uptick in cases
-
Truck hits CATA bus in Oil City
-
Man charged with DUI, drug possession
-
New use for landmark
-
Carrying on tradition
-
Overnight News: Man dies in Clarion County crash
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Hostetler Roofing & Siding. Specializing in metal roo…
Miller’s Metal Roofing and Siding. Decks, pole barns, sof…
Movers Clean Outs, Debris Removal, Call 518-5221 or 678-2467
MULLET’S Construction - Specializing in Metal Roofing, 20…
Rapid ROOFING Specializing in all types of 40 yr. metal r…
- Mileage: 33,000
Adams Auto Sales 814-432-8039 - Polk 18 Chevy Equinox LT …
CORNY'S Sales & Serv Knox (814)797-5937 cornysauto.co…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Truck hits CATA bus in Oil City
-
Man charged with DUI, drug possession
-
Mercer County business owner sentenced in tax evasion case
-
Man accused of raping girl, 13, at camp during family reunion
-
Allegheny Boulevard crash
-
Franklin man accused of defrauding bank
-
Driver flees crash site
-
Franklin man waives hearings in assault, strangulation cases
-
Tools stolen from camp
-
Strattanville man dies in Clarion County crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Warden at NYC federal jail charged with killing husband
-
Black women, across generations, heed Biles’ Olympic example
-
Ex-Sen. Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, has died
-
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect
-
Mudslides force more than 100 to spend night on highway
-
Pelosi, Schumer to huddle with Biden on voting legislation
-
Flood watches in US West as mudslides close major interstate
-
'Botched': Arizona GOP's ballot count ends, troubles persist
-
Congress passes bill to fund Capitol security, Afghan visas
-
Capitol attack hearing: 'Kill him,' racial slurs and more