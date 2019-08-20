First Birthdays

Celebrating his first birthday today is Coleman Wayne DeLong, son of Jon and Kayla DeLong of Franklin. Information for First Birthday announcements may be submitted by going online to http://www.TheDerrick.com and clicking on Submission Forms.
