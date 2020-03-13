First Birthdays

Celebrating his first birthday today is Wyatt Tassone, son of Jason Tassone and Nicole Warner of Kennerdell. Information for First Birthday announcements may be submitted by going online to http://www.TheDerrick.com and clicking on Submission Forms.
