First Birthdays

Elley Elaine Young, daughter of Jameson and Renee Young of Franklin, celebrated her first birthday July 25. Information for first birthday announcements may be submitted by going online to http://www.TheDerrick.com and clicking on Submission Forms.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Elley Elaine Young, daughter of Jameson and Renee Young of Franklin, celebrated her first birthday July 25. Information for first birthday announcements may be submitted by going online to http://www.TheDerrick.com and clicking on Submission Forms.