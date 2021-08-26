First Birthdays

Maylah Zacherl, daughter of Jennifer and Jason Zacherl of Franklin, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.
Venango County Assistance Office
UPMC Northwest’s third-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open to immunocompromised individuals requiring a third dose of Pfizer vaccine from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the hospital’s Courtyard Conference Room.
Tea Party to meet
Aug. 26, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Good Hope Christian Preschool is continuing to accept registrations for its afternoon preschool class for the 2021-22 school term.
- From staff reports
-
Colbert Avenue in Oil City will be closed at 9 p.m. today until about 6 a.m. Friday for excavation work.
Belles Lettres — Penny Craft won the 50/50 drawing at the recent card/game event held at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Lawrence “Larry” and Ellen Lyman of Meadville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Marilyn Brandon of Cranberry. The article was submitted by her family.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Robert G. Miller, of Utica. The article was submitted by his family.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City Class of 1965
Max and Doris Palmer of Marienville will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Friday.
Jeff and Darla Hawke of Franklin, announce the marriage of their son, Jeffrey Hunter Hawke, to Loren Nicole Baseler, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Ouray, Colorado.
- From staff reports
-
RN Goss Gas Products has recognized longtime employee Gary Witherup for 50 years of service with the company.
- From staff reports
-
Nominations are now being accepted for 2021 induction into the Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame, a program of the Oil City Chapter, Izaak Walton League of America in partnership with Venango College.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarion County will once again offer surplus items for sale.
- From staff reports
-
Work on the fourth phase of the Route 8 reconstruction project in Irwin Township is expected to begin next month.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
From the earliest reports of an attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States' entry into World War II in 1941 to the final victory over the Axis powers when Japan surrendered in 1945, the pages of The Derrick were filled with war news.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City's two World War II fighter aces were in the news 75 years ago during a time dominated by foreign dispatches on fierce fighting across Europe and in the Pacific theater.
- From staff reports
-
LAMARTINE - Boy Scout Troop 55 of the Knox area will conduct a flag retirement ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Salem Township Community Building in Lamartine.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Parents and members of the Rocky Grove cross country team were able to strike a balance with Valley Grove School Board members at Monday's regular board meeting.
- From staff reports
-
GEMS (Girls Excelling in Math and Science) will take apart desktop computers and investigate the inner workings from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Oil City Library.
- From staff reports
-
Aug. 24, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Robert and Janice Murphy of Clarion will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today.
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,050 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday. A total of 2,240 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in the hospital's inten…
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Cranberry School District is gearing up for classes to start next week.
- From staff reports
-
Aug. 23, 1999
- From staff reports
-
90th BIRTHDAY - Local resident Marilyn Brandon will mark her 90th birthday. To honor her, a drive-through reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7211 Route 322, Cranberry.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
KNOX- Jeeps of all ages and models invaded Knox Saturday, including a vintage Willys and a World War II survivor.
- From staff reports
-
Listing contains top three in each division.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will hold a virtual public night at 8 p.m. tonight.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
NEW BETHLEHEM - There might not be classes in the Redbank Valley School District, but there will be extracurricular activities.
- From staff reports
-
A car cruise will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Farmer In the Dell Restaurant at 161 North Main St. in Cooperstown.
