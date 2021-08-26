FIRST BIRTHDAY: Maylah Zacherl

Maylah Zacherl

Maylah Zacherl, daughter of Jennifer and Jason Zacherl of Franklin, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.

3rd-vaccine doses to be administered

UPMC Northwest’s third-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open to immunocompromised individuals requiring a third dose of Pfizer vaccine from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the hospital’s Courtyard Conference Room.

Club Notes

Belles Lettres — Penny Craft won the 50/50 drawing at the recent card/game event held at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.

First Birthdays

Hawke-Baseler
Jeff and Darla Hawke of Franklin, announce the marriage of their son, Jeffrey Hunter Hawke, to Loren Nicole Baseler, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Ouray, Colorado.

WWII headlines: Horror, then joy 4 years later
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

From the earliest reports of an attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States' entry into World War II in 1941 to the final victory over the Axis powers when Japan surrendered in 1945, the pages of The Derrick were filled with war news.

Oil City's aces had lots in common
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Oil City's two World War II fighter aces were in the news 75 years ago during a time dominated by foreign dispatches on fierce fighting across Europe and in the Pacific theater.

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,050 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday. A total of 2,240 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in the hospital's inten…

About People
About People

  • From staff reports

90th BIRTHDAY - Local resident Marilyn Brandon will mark her 90th birthday. To honor her, a drive-through reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7211 Route 322, Cranberry.