First Birthdays

Celebrating his first birthday today is Quintin Jay Williams Jr., son of Quintin Williams and Jenna McVay of Seneca. Information for first birthday announcements may be submitted by going online to http://www.TheDerrick.com and clicking on Submission Forms.
