First Birthdays

Celebrating his first birthday today is John Kenneth Prenatt III, son of Alexis and John Prenatt Jr. of Oil City. Information for First Birthday announcements may be submitted by going online to http://www.TheDerrick.com and clicking on Submission Forms.
