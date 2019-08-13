First Birthdays

Celebrating her first birthday today is Ensley Elena Shontz, daughter of Brian and Audra Shontz of Franklin. Information for First Birthday announcements may be submitted by going online to http://www.TheDerrick.com and clicking on Submission Forms.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Celebrating her first birthday today is Ensley Elena Shontz, daughter of Brian and Audra Shontz of Franklin. Information for First Birthday announcements may be submitted by going online to http://www.TheDerrick.com and clicking on Submission Forms.