First Birthdays

Celebrating his first birthday Sunday is Landon Coxson, son of Brian Coxson and Kiona Morgan of Franklin. Information for First Birthday announcements may be submitted by going online to http://www.TheDerrick.com and clicking on Submission Forms.
