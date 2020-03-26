First Birthdays

Celebrating his first birthday today is J.R. Harris, son of Jake Harris and Staci Dunmire of Franklin. Information for First Birthday announcements may be submitted by going online to http://www.TheDerrick.com and clicking on Submission Forms.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Waterline break leads to closure of block in Oil City
-
News took mall property manager by surprise
-
Area school districts' SAT scores run nearly parallel
-
Franklin names school leader
-
Mercer County coronavirus case confirmed
-
Cranberry Township declares disaster emergency
-
Time for a bear hunt
-
It's not quite business as usual
-
New 'COVID-19 Updates' section on TheDerrick.com
-
Virus prompts changes for Cranberry district