Mary Fabian, of the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Project, related five different occasions when she came into contact with an entity that may have been a Bigfoot during the Forest County Bigfoot Festival. (By Randy Bartley)
Olivia Cressley, 9, of Clarendon was not the least bit intimidated by Bigfoot. The Marienville Bigfoot (Robert Simpson) had a smile for all of the visitors to the Forest County Bigfoot festival. He only growled on request. (By Randy Bartley)
MARIENVILLE - Bigfoot left a big impression in Marienville last weekend.
The first Forest County Bigfoot Festival drew hundreds of fans of the wooly biped to town where they conducted a Bigfoot search and a Bigfoot caller contest. Even the person with the biggest feet went home a winner.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for street reconstruction projects on the entire lengths of Jefferson and Clearfield streets as part of the city's Community Development Block Grant program.
- Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,563 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,463 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,185 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.