HARRISBURG - The Wolf Administration announced the opening of the first grant program made available via the Pennsylvania farm bill.
The Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant Program (UAI) will provide $500,000 in funding to increase market opportunities for urban agriculturalists, according to a news release from the state Department of Agriculture.
The (UAI) will provide grants to improve agriculture infrastructure in urban areas, the aggregation of product, sharing of resources and support for community development efforts, the release said.
Projects must include improvements to agricultural infrastructure in urban areas and support for community development in the project service area. Two types of grants can be awarded: microgrants and collaboration grants.
Microgrants of up to $2,500 can be used for one-time projects or a single entity applicant. Collaboration grants - up to $50,000 - demonstrate cooperative or regional efforts that share resources, aggregate agricultural products or producers, promote the sharing of resources among agricultural entities and support community development.
Beginning Aug. 1, individuals and organizations can apply for the grants at http://www.esa.dced.state.pa.us/login.aspx. The application period closes on Sept. 6.