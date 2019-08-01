First responders to be honored

SHELOCTA - In observance of Recovery Month in September, the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission will host "Recovery Respects First Responders" events, awarding first responders with "Flame Awards."
Also, people in recovery who have been revived by first responders will be present to award each first responder who has saved a life from an opioid overdose to be recognized with a certificate, lapel pin and free food at the events.
The event in Clarion County will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m., in Veterans Memorial Park. The event in Armstrong County will be held Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m., in Riverfront Park in Kittanning.
The events are open to the public.
Agency directors and chiefs will be contacted to provide the commission with the names of first responders who have made saves.
For more information, go to http://www.aidac.org or contact Kami Anderson, of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission, at (724) 354-2746, ext. 302.