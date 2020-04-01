AKRON, Ohio - FirstEnergy Foundation is donating $500,000 to 42 food banks and hunger centers in communities served by FirstEnergy Corp. in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, West Virginia and Maryland to help provide food to those who need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, FirstEnergy Foundation said it will accelerate about $1.5 million in matching contributions to 116 United Way agencies throughout the company's service territory to help support health and human services organizations.