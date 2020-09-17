FLEX announces nominees for year's top professional

Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, has announced its nominees for 2020 Young Professional of the Year.
Community members submitted nominations for 13 young professionals: Rebecca Beach, Northwest Commission; Luke Braughler, Child Development Centers; Natalie Cubbon, Oil Region Library Association; Dan Flaherty, Oil Region Library Association; Angela Griffin, Hope 21; Jessica Hoffman, Massage Therapy by Jess; Bobbie Jones, Trailasana Yoga Studio & Webco Industries; Greg Lander, Klapec Trucking Co.; Joanna McElhattan, Oil City Area School District; Laura Ordaz, Komatsu Mining Corp.; Stephen Reinsel, Wagner Family Eyecare; Corey Ritchey, Allegheny Inspections; and Elizabeth Yale, St. John's Episcopal Church.