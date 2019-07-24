The Northwest Commission will hold a floodplain management workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the commission office in Oil City.
The workshop will focus on I-Codes, the National Flood Insurance Program, and how to conduct SI/SD inspections.
FEMA Region III's floodplain management specialist Charles Baker will provide an overview of Floodplain Management followed by presentations on the 2015 I-Codes and the National Flood Insurance Program in the morning, and how to conduct Substantial Improvement/Substantial Damage inspections in the afternoon.
This workshop qualifies for three contact hours from the International Code Council and would be suitable for elected officials, building professionals, floodplain management professionals and other interested people.
For more information or to register, people may contact Jennifer Feehan, economic and community development coordinator, at jenniferf@northwestpa.org or 677-4800, Ext. 106.