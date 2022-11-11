A Florida-based company emerged as top bidder for the Cranberry Mall, and there is interest among “nationally known names” to lease space, according to a representative of a Texas-based realty company that represents the mall’s former owners.

Dundas Real Estate, of Daytona Beach, came out with the top bid on Nov. 3, which was the final day of the auction conducted by Ten-X, a California-based commercial real estate exchange.

Clarion's United Way offers grants
Clarion's United Way offers grants

The United Way of Clarion County will offer grant money to creative entrepreneurs who want to start their own business or those who operate a for-profit micro business.

Turkey Trot set for Nov. 19

A family friendly 5K Foxburg Turkey Trot will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on the Foxburg bike trail at 40 Main St., Foxburg.

SCI Forest to hold job fair

MARIENVILLE — The state Department of Corrections (DOC) will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at SCI Forest, with the goal of filling dozens of positions for employment at that facility.

3 Venango townships vote on fire tax

Residents of three Venango County townships served by Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department voted Tuesday on a referendum that proposed an annual 1-mill fire tax for residents in those townships.

Turnout totals high across tri-county

Voter turnout was high Tuesday across the tri-county area, and Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano significantly outpolled their opponents in Republican-dominated Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.

James’ Bill on mining reclamation becomes law

HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would add a member of the Coal Refuse Energy and Reclamation industry to the Mining Reclamation and Advisory Board, was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf as Act 105 of 2022.