A Florida-based company emerged as top bidder for the Cranberry Mall, and there is interest among “nationally known names” to lease space, according to a representative of a Texas-based realty company that represents the mall’s former owners.
Dundas Real Estate, of Daytona Beach, came out with the top bid on Nov. 3, which was the final day of the auction conducted by Ten-X, a California-based commercial real estate exchange.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county this week is above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.02, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would add a member of the Coal Refuse Energy and Reclamation industry to the Mining Reclamation and Advisory Board, was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf as Act 105 of 2022.
The General Authority of the City of Franklin was created by a city ordinance in 1969 to purify and distribute water to the city, which its mission statement says is “vital to maintaining a healthy and sustainable community.”