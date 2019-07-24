2 flown from Route 417 crash

A two-vehicle crash at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Route 417 near the intersection with Camp Wilbea Road resulted in two individuals, who were reportedly ejected from their vehicle, to be transported from the scene by STAT MedEvac helicopters. A third person was reportedly taken by Community Ambulance Service to UPMC Northwest. A crew from one of the helicopters is pictured here moving one of the injured persons. Route 417 was closed from Rocky Grove to Cherrytree after the crash and was still closed several hours later. Numerous fire police units were directing traffic. Franklin state police were investigating the crash, and firefighters from Oakland, Cooperstown, Cherrytree, Rouseville, Rocky Grove, Reno and Utica were all on the scene. (By Richard Sayer)