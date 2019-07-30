Food bank to hold military share distribution

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania will hold a military share distribution today, at 5 p.m., at the VFW in Franklin, 411 Ninth St.
The military share, which is a produce express program of Second Harvest, includes fresh, nutritious food for families with at least one member who has served or is serving in the armed forces or National Guard.
Those who participate are asked to bring photo identification and bags or boxes to carry the food.
Individuals in need of food are asked to pre-register for the event by calling Gerry Weiss at 814-459-3663, ext. 120.
In addition, Second Harvest will return to the VFW for another military share distribution on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 5 p.m. Those who pre-register for today's military share will be pre-registered for the Oct 1. distribution.