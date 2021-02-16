Food distribution scheduled

CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute free food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies, on Thursday. The bags contain a wide variety of food staples, but also, meat, dairy and vegetables. Participants are asked to park in the church parking lot and walk, if able, to the office building door to receive the food. No pre-registration required.
Michael R. and Nancy A. Schneider of Fayetteville, North Carolina, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Clarion-Limestone Elementary School
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health didn't provide a COVID-19 cases update Monday, but regular updates will resume today.
EDINBORO - Edinboro University plans to open its campus in fall, assuming the COVID-19 situation improves and health officials do not advise against it, according to a university news release.
Winter weather is in the forecast for northwest Pennsylvania over the next few days, and PennDOT is urging motorists to use caution while driving.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area.
Lent starts this week with Ash Wednesday rituals, and the Office of Worship of the Catholic Diocese of Erie has announced new protocols that will be in place to ensure the day is observed safely.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will kick off its 2021 public nights and speaker series at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Two popular retail businesses on Oil City's South Side were the I.R. Grimm Jewelers shop at the corner of State and East First streets and the Kohl & Tucker Furniture Store in the Masonic building.
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Baker Porter of Oil City will mark her 103rd birthday on Thursday.
The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries will reopen for public access today.
CLARION - For the 33rd year, the office of the Clarion County Register and Recorder and Clerk of Courts has turned over a surplus to the county treasury.
Oil City School District will return to full in-person instruction Monday, Feb. 22, according to Superintendent Lynda Weller.
Offices in the Venango County Courthouse and other county buildings will reopen for public access on Tuesday.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Clarion County.
- PennDOT driver license and photo centers will be closed today through Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
The City of Oil City plans to apply for a federal Community Development Block Grant to support the proposed reconstruction of Innis Street from Front Street to West First Street in the near future.
CLARION - Inmates at the Clarion County jail will have to wait at least another month before they can see visitors as the county's jail board decided Thursday not to re-open visitation at this time.
Cranberry Township is asking the Venango County Land Bank for some funding to help defray costs associated with the demolition of a house at the bottom of Seneca Hill.
St. Patrick Community Food Pantry at 952 Buffalo St., Franklin, will be open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Rebecca Lander of Knox has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award for her "Tiny Libraries" project.
Kip and Cheryl Ferry of Utica have announced the engagement of their daughter, Bailey Ferry, to Logan Magness of New Bethlehem.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Venango County.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson and Rita Courson and Gene Wagner tied for first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Frank Klinger, third.
Clarion Christian School has scheduled an enrollment event on March 8. Enrollment is for children between the ages of 3 and sixth grade.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
The Clarion County Republican Committee on Tuesday evening voted unanimously to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey for his "actions against" the Republican Party and former President Donald J. Trump, according to a news release from Rick Rathfon, the committee's chairman.
A state police fire marshal has determined that Sunday's blaze at the popular Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca was electrical in nature.
Orders and payment for the American Cancer Society's Daffodil Days in Venango County are due by Friday, Feb. 19.
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday approved a grant request to the Department of Community and Natural Resources for the East Brady Tunnel project.
Glenn R. "Dick" and Mary F. McElhattan of Franklin will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday.
According to the state, maintenance to the Department of Health's data server caused additional reported cases on Monday to be low. Because of the server's downtime, new reported cases on Tuesday included more cases as a result of "catch-up reporting." New deaths reported over Sunday, Monday…
