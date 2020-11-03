Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St. in Clarion, will distribute food from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday or while supplies last.
There are no requirements. The distribution will include milk, cheese, hot dogs and other items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St. in Clarion, will distribute food from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday or while supplies last.
There are no requirements. The distribution will include milk, cheese, hot dogs and other items.