The Shepherd’s Green community food pantry in Franklin will distribute food from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
The pantry is located at St. John’s Episcopal Church at the corner of 12th and Buffalo streets.
April 18, 2001
Monroe
Oil City TOPS
Cranberry Class of 1956
Members of the Junior Schubert Club met Friday in the Belles Lettres clubhouse in Oil City for the club’s final musical program of the year.
Honors
The following students at Union High School have been named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
Bret Wingard of Shippenville has accepted a fully-qualified appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander will host her annual anniversary tea to honor local couples who have been married for 50 years or longer.
Franklin Preservation will hold a workshop Saturday, May 20, that will allow attendees to research the history of their homes and the families who lived there.
The Marienville Variety Show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the East Forest school in Marienville.
The Forest County ATV Club will sponsor an all-terrain vehicle/utility task vehicle safety course at the MACA Building at 149 MACA Drive in Marienville from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6.
The Clarion Area Agency on Aging advisory council meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Main Street Center, 516 Main St. in Clarion.
Looking to help local manufacturers recruit from within, Keystone Community Education Council (KCEC) has created a new building maintenance repairer apprenticeship program for people working full time in the manufacturing field.
The Starlite Xpress baton group will hold open registration and its first practice for the 2023 marching season Thursday at the Polk fire hall.
Clarion Chamber to hold spring legislative breakfast
April 17, 2001
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
While many people could be found enjoying a sunny Saturday trout fishing or hiking and biking the trails, volunteers gathered to help with spring cleaning at Oil Creek State Park.
Penn Highlands recently announced leadership and management changes at WRC Senior Services facilities.
Several West Forest High School students in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) program won awards in the STAR Event competition at the Pennsylvania FCCLA State Leadership Conference.
Venango GOP to hold Lincoln dinner ThursdayThe Venango County Republican Committee will hold its annual “In the Spirit of Lincoln” dinner Thursday at Wanango Country Club in Reno.
Keyboardist Denny Geib will perform from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin.
The early bird discounts for the Oil Creek 5 & 13 stacked trail races that will be held in Titusville in May will continue until April 23.
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Franklin water department and fire department personnel will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day next week.
April 16, 2001
Electralloy
HONOR ROLL — Lily Homan, a junior at North Clarion High School, was named to the honor roll for the third-quarter grading period at North Clarion. Her name was omitted from the list that was submitted to the newspaper and published Thursday.
Nineteen students were recently inducted into the Clarion County Career Center National Technical Honor Society during a ceremony at the Keystone High School auditorium.
Clarion County will hold a recycling day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville.
Street sweeping schedules next week in Oil City and Franklin have been announced.
Thursday was a day of celebration and commemoration at the new Clarion County 911 Center.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Oil City Class of 1963
Venango, Clarion Democrats to hold joint spring mixer