The March meeting of the Venango chapter of the Society of Pennsylvania Archaeology, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled while the chapter reorganizes its officers and looks for a new venue to hold its meetings.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) has announced its plan to help address the shortage of engineers in the state, as it seeks $112 million in state funding to produce more graduates in six in-demand, high-growth jobs, including engineering.
The United Way of Venango County said it will honor Courtney Cox with the agency’s Marion Spence Outstanding Achievement Award — given to an outstanding volunteer who has served the United Way and community — on April 5 at Wildcat Manor.
Tickets for the Cranberry Area Junior-Senior High School’s performance of “Honk” this weekend had an incorrect time printed on the tickets for Sunday’s performance at the school. The correct performance time is 2 p.m. The time for Saturday’s performance is 7 p.m.
In a March 2 story about Oil City resident Linda Lineman, whose artwork is featured on the cover of a global magazine, the role of Diane Kellogg with Painting World magazine was incorrect. Kellogg is the magazine’s blog editor.
North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will meet at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Presbyterian Church education building at the corner of White and Main streets in Brookville.
WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, which is designed to prevent future train disasters, such as the derailment and its aftermath that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, and Darlington Township in Beaver County.