Community Services of Venango County has food pantries in Oil City and Rocky Grove.
The Oil City pantry is at 203 Center St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 676-5011.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 4:45 am
Community Services of Venango County has food pantries in Oil City and Rocky Grove.
The Oil City pantry is at 203 Center St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 676-5011.