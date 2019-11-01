Second Harvest mobile food pantry will provide food assistance to people in the Emlenton area from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Chapel on the Hill.
There is no cost to participate, but pre-registration is required.
