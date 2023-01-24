CLARION — A ServSafe food safety manager course conducted by Penn State Extension will be held next month at Trinity Point Church of God at 180 W. Trinity Drive in Clarion.

The course will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Tuesday, Feb. 14. The exam will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Keystone Honor Roll

The following students at Keystone High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second quarter grading period:

JOINS LAW FIRM — Alexander L. Spaid, a 2014 Franklin High School graduate, has joined the Dale Woodard Gent McFate Law Firm in Franklin as an associate attorney. Spaid is a 2018 Grove City College graduate and obtained his law degree from the Duquesne University School of Law in 2022 He was …

Caden Toscano, a 2021 Rocky Grove High School graduate, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Penn-Highlands Community College.

CARD SHOWER — A card shower will be held for Kathleen Fye, who will celebrate her 97th birthday on Saturday. Fye is a former Oil City elementary school teacher. Cards may be sent to her at 11981 Route 338, Knox, 16232.

Oil Country Bluegrass Festival returning

After a two-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic, Venango County Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Oil City Arts Council are bringing back the Oil Country Bluegrass Festival.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.