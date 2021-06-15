- From staff reports
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
There was a "buzz" on Dogwood Drive in Franklin on Friday as Matt Simpson said he saw a huge cloud of thousands of bees begin to pile onto a branch in his neighbor's yard.
Corbin Micale has been named valedictorian of the East Forest High School Class of 2021.
Dean's list
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 7, with 10 members weighing in.
BIRTHDAY - Shirley Zacherl, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will celebrate her 86th birthday on Saturday. Cards may be sent to her, in care of the facility, at 10 Vo-Tech Drive, Oil City.
Cranberry Class of 1955
June 15, 1999
Carter
The NarAnon group called You’re Not Alone has restarted its regular weekly support group meetings.
Dean’s list
Donald and Lilian “Nora” Cheers of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Willis and Jean Barris of Knox will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
MARIENVILLE - Bigfoot left a big impression in Marienville last weekend.
June 14, 1999
June 12, 1999
First Presbyterian to host guest speaker
"A new heart I will give you, and a new spirit I will put within you; and I will remove from your body the heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh." (Ezekiel 36:26 NRSV)
A total of 168 graduates received diplomas during commencement exercises Friday for the Oil City High School Class of 2021.
PITTSBURGH - A former chief operating officer with Butler Health System and her husband were sentenced on Thursday in federal court on fraud and tax charges.
Clarion garden club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg on June 8.
Sarah Fisher has been named valedictorian of the Oil City High School Class of 2021.
Oil City Class of 1971
June 11, 1999
June 12
Fertigs Antique Tractor Show
Graduating seniors in the Franklin High School Class of 2021 received a number of awards and scholarships.
Cameron Weller was just sitting in his Oil City home and playing guitar when he suddenly realized he had an audience - a black bear.
