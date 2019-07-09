Forest Area students earn medals at leadership conference

Several students from the Forest Area School District chapters of Family, Career and Community Leaders of American attended the National Leadership Conference of the FCCLA, which was held June 29 through July 4 in Anaheim, California.
The students competed in programs and participated in workshops and voting sessions.
Madison McFarland and her twin sister Emma McFarland earned gold medals at the conference for their national program benefiting Parkinson's disease research. The twins just completed eighth grade at West Forest High School.
Others who attended the conference include Evan Eisenman, Rachel Beatty, Travis Swartz, Eliana Beatty, TJ Kunselman, Dominic Grubbs, Tessa Korchak, Jacob Humes, Amelia Crouse and Jacob Sorensen.
Eisenman and Kunselman worked as a team to give an educational presentation to the FASD students and earned bronze medals at the NLC.
Rachel Beatty, Crouse and Sorensen organized a sock drive for the homeless and earned silver medals.
Swartz, Grubbs and Humes presented a Chapter in Review project highlighting the many activities of the WF Chapter and earned silver medals.
Eliana Beatty organized a pet food drive to benefit Forest and Warren counties and earned a silver medal.
Korchak presented an illustrated talk about music therapy and earned a gold medal.
Besides the conference activities, the students were able to spend a couple hours at Huntingdon Beach, visit Disneyland, and tour Los Angeles. They even experienced the unplanned event of an earthquake.
Funds for the trip were provided by community members as well as the JW Bowman Proper Grant, PNC Bank, Rescare, Veteran's Club of Forest County and the Fryburg Sportsman's Club.