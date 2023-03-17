Forest County commissioners approved a county solar ordinance and discussed the ongoing ambulance service situation in the county during the panel’s meeting Wednesday.

The solar ordinance regulates non-residential solar energy systems in the county, including provisions for cleaning up a solar installation after it has run its course and is no longer in use.

Vocalist Levels to perform in Foxburg
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts has announced the debut of vocalist, songwriter and soulful communicator Anita Levels in an evening of rhythm and blues, jazz, soul and funk with a quartet of musicians at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.

Clarion Chamber plans March 29 job fair
  • From staff reports

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, Pennsylvania CareerLink and the Clarion Mall will team up for a job/educational fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the mall.

Clarion Forest VNA to hold volunteer training
  • From staff reports

The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association hospice program is seeking volunteers to be a part of an integrated health care team that would help ensure quality of life for persons with life-limiting illnesses.

Analysis underway for Allegheny Forest project
Allegheny National Forest’s Bradford Ranger District is initiating an environmental analysis of the 20,252-acre Porcupine Run Project located in Cherry Grove, Limestone and Watson townships in Warren County and Hickory, Howe and Kingsley townships.

Getting It right

Jonathan Davis, 27, of Oil City, is facing charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault in connection with an incident Sunday at a Harold Street residence in Oil City.

Kelly co-introduces bill to incentivize healthy living

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly co-introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would incentivize healthy living and physical activity by allowing people to use a portion of money saved in their pre-tax health savings account and flexible spending account toward qualified sports and f…

Coffee In Between to close
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After filling the temporary void in Franklin after the closure of Bossa Nova, and serving residents for about a year and a half, Coffee In Between will be closing.