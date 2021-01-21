Forest County commissioners said Wednesday broadband access will be available very soon to some areas in the county.

"We met with our consultant and people on German Hill will be getting internet tomorrow," commissioner Bob Snyder said during the panel's meeting Wednesday.

Briefing on COVID-19 vaccine deployment sought

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre/Mifflin, and House Appropriations Committee Majority Chairman Stan Saylor, R-York, sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf that requests a briefing for the House leadership team on the plan to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine.

State funds to benefit Hawthorn water project

  • From staff reports

Hawthorn Borough in Clarion County has received a $158,267 loan and a $1,179,583 grant to install approximately 6,430 feet of storm sewer, inlets and grass swales, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.

Tri-county area adds 30 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

Food distribution set

  • From staff reports

CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food to those in need from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday or while supplies last. There is no qualification other than need to receive food.

State, Rite Aid partner in vaccination program

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state departments of Human Services (DHS) and Health (DOH) announced a partnership between the state and Rite Aid to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and residents of certain long-term care facilities and congregate care settings licensed by DHS.

About People

  • From staff reports

TOP STUDENTS - Several Allegheny-Clarion Valley students were recognized as December students of the month. They are Iziaha Bundy and Colt Young, grade seven: Shawn Everett, Jaidyn Papucci and Baylie Wingard, grade eight; Adrian Schmoll and Easton Wingard, grade nine; Mackenzie Parks and Ale…

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Tri-county adds 35 new cases
Tri-county adds 35 new cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

FIRST BIRTHDAYS: David Lillam Strange, Zoey Hannah
FIRST BIRTHDAYS: David Lillam Strange, Zoey Hannah

  • From staff reports

David Lillam Strange, son of Heidi and George Strange III of Oil City, and Zoey Grace Hannah, daughter of Josiah and Lily Hannah of Franklin, will celebrate their first birthdays Sunday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going…

Tri-county reports 39 new cases
Tri-county reports 39 new cases

  • From staff reports
  • Updated

HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths from the tri-county area.

Veteran outreach hours set

  • From staff reports

State Rep. R. Lee James will offer veterans affairs outreach hours at his Seneca office, 3220 Route 257, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.