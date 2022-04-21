Forest County commissioners were updated on next month’s primary election during their meeting Wednesday.

Chief clerk Lynette Greathouse said the 250 mail-in and absentee ballots that have been requested for the May 17 primary were sent out Monday.

Spring Gas-up set at Drake Well
  • From staff reports

Drake Well Museum and Park will host Spring Gas-Up, co-sponsored by the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society, on Saturday, May 7, to celebrate the starting of Drake Well Museum’s engine exhibits.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Adelynn Marie King
Adelynn Marie King, daughter of Adam and Tina King of Swarthmore, will celebrate her first birthday today. She is the granddaughter of Mike and Renee Bennett of Ridley and Bill and Marilyn King of Oil City.

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, third.

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion’s weigh-in was held March 28 with eight members weighing in.

PennDOT says fill dirt will be available

  • From staff reports

Spring road maintenance season will be underway soon, and PennDOT’s Venango County maintenance office expects waste fill dirt will be available as crews tackle activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Nurses to honor nurses

CLARION — The Muxi chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing, is planning a tribute to nurses who have died, called “Fallen Heroes,” and the group is asking the public’s help in the endeavor.