More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
AWARDED — Shenessa Rossetti, who is the nurse for East Forest schools, was chosen as the recipient of the School Nurse Excellence Award for the northwest region of Pennsylvania. Rossetti was nominated by her peers for the honor. She received her award from Forest Area School District superin…
City workers in Franklin will complete the spring street sweeping schedule next week, just in time for the city’s annual SPIFIY (Show Pride In Franklin, It’s Yours) Day on Wednesday when crews will clean streets, sidewalks, alleys and parks in the downtown business district.
The Franklin Gardeners Association has been hard at work planning for this year’s May Garden Mart in downtown Franklin. The area’s premier gardening event will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8, in Franklin’s Fountain Park.
Franklin resident Bill Riddle says he likes to test himself, and over the last couple of years his tests have included walking the entire perimeter of Florida and bicycling the West Coast from Seattle to San Diego.