The Forest County 4-H office will hold its annual tree sale in addition to perennial bulbs and small fruit varieties as a fundraiser in support of the 4-H youth development program.
This year’s sale offers the following selections:
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 4:14 am
This year’s sale offers the following selections:
The South Side Neighborhood Association in Oil City will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the downstairs meeting room at the Oil City Library on Central Avenue.
Rehearsals are in progress for the Cranberry Junior/Senior High School production of “HONK! The Musical.”
The Oil Region Alliance has released an updated version of the Oil Region driving tour booklet.
Rocky Grove Class of 1973
Jan. 20, 2001
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
JOINS LAW FIRM — Alexander L. Spaid, a 2014 Franklin High School graduate, has joined the Dale Woodard Gent McFate Law Firm in Franklin as an associate attorney. Spaid is a 2018 Grove City College graduate and obtained his law degree from the Duquesne University School of Law in 2022 He was …
Graduates
Jan. 19,2001
Representatives of the Army Corps of Engineers in Pittsburgh will conduct a town hall meeting next week in Cranberry Township.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is accepting logo submissions for this year’s Autumn Leaf Festival.
Paws Hand Delivered, a non-profit service group of volunteers, is looking to expand its local pet therapy group in the next two months.
The Drug Free Coalitions of Clarion, Armstrong and Indiana counties are hosting a virtual presentation called Song for Charlie to raise awareness about ongoing issues in the region caused by the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Caden Toscano, a 2021 Rocky Grove High School graduate, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Penn-Highlands Community College.
CARD SHOWER — A card shower will be held for Kathleen Fye, who will celebrate her 97th birthday on Saturday. Fye is a former Oil City elementary school teacher. Cards may be sent to her at 11981 Route 338, Knox, 16232.
Belles Lettres
The Garden Club of Clarion County is offering its $1,000 Hannah Fox Memorial Scholarship.
After a two-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic, Venango County Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Oil City Arts Council are bringing back the Oil Country Bluegrass Festival.
Jan. 18, 2001
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday while supplies last.
Seneca Rocks Audubon, a local chapter of the National Audubon Society, is holding its winter bird seed sale through Saturday, January 28.
Jan. 17, 2001
The following students who are from the local area have been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Pennsylvania Western University.
Oil City TOPS
President’s List
A St. Petersburg man who currently serves on the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School Board has announced his candidacy for Clarion County commissioner.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Peg Gregory of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.)
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
The Clarion Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Main Street Center at 516 Main St. in Clarion.
Jan. 16, 2001
Thursday, Jan. 19
Jan. 15, 2001
Keystone Class of 1961
GIVING OFFICER — Juliet Hilburn of Titusville has joined the Northwest Hospital Foundation as the annual giving officer and is responsible for coordinating annual giving programs within the Foundation. She will also be involved in all Foundation direct mail appeals, email and social media de…
Jeannie Lynn Ritchey, the acting Venango County treasurer, has announced her candidacy for the treasurer position.
Kevin Sprong of Titusville and Jennifer Gesing of Bear Lake in Warren County have been appointed to three-year terms on the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College board of trustees.
Cranberry Area School District is conducting a survey to help determine the number of kindergarten students who will be enrolled for the 2023-24 school year.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre is currently repairing its Liberty Street marquee, which theater relations coordinator Jenalee Schenk said has been out of order due to technical issues since sometime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
A Venango County woman has been recognized by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, a statewide nonprofit that focuses on litter cleanups and community improvements, with a Volunteer of the Year award.