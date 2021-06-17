Forest County commissioners hear Bigfoot Festival was a big hit

Forest County commissioners Mark Kingston and Basil Huffman (from left) carry the new sign they were installing Monday at the Forest County Courthouse while commissioner Bob Snyder fixes another sign in the background. (Contributed photo)
Forest County commissioners heard about the success of the Bigfoot Festival in Marienville during the panel's regular meeting Wednesday.
Robin Sharrow, the executive director of the Forest County Business Alliance and the administrative assistant at the Forest County community and economic development office, said the first Bigfoot Festival brought people into the area last weekend from as far away as New Jersey and Kentucky.
Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
PROMOTED - Tony "Michael" Zampogna Jr., a former area resident, has been promoted to services development manager for Caterpillar Inc. He will be responsible for worldwide sales, marketing and services development for all of Caterpillar's Remanufactured products for Resource Industries. Zamp…