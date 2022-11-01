Forest County school assemblies will honor veterans

West Forest High School will honor Forest County veterans with an assembly at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the school gymnasium.
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson and State Rep. Kathy Rapp will be the guest speakers.
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 10:10 am
Nov. 1, 2000
Edward and Elaine Resler of Erie, formerly of the Oil City area, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The Clarion County Career Center will hold an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 447 Career Lane, Shippenville.
Oil City Class of 1975
Jim and Eileen O’Brien of Seneca will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday.
The Franklin Public Library will continue hosting its Community Conversations after-hours programs from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays in November, beginning today.
Seneca Rocks Audubon will hold a nature program titled “Banding Northern Saw-whet Owls” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Clarion Free Library.
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub captured three awards, including a Platinum Award, from MarCom Awards, an international competition that recognizes quality work from marketing and communications professionals.
PennWest-Clarion — Venango will hold its annual Veterans Day event at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the campus’ Robert W. Rhoades Student Center auditorium.
This year’s Friends for Food Campaign is continuing and has raised $16,637 so far.
Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City.
My name is Katrina & I'm a psychic medium who has many stories of the paranormal. The first one I'd love to share is about angels.
As a paranormal investigator I have a lot of stories about different places in Venango County. But since most involve people's homes or businesses I thought I would tell you about an amazing location that I had the privilege of managing for years. It's the old galena oil building on Grant St…
The Oil City Arts Council will hold its second Immersive Speakeasy from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the National Transit Building in Oil City.
The Foxburg Golf Preservation and Foxburg Country Club have been awarded a $500,000 grant.
In the summer of 1985, my wife Carolyn and I purchased The Family Tradition Restaurant, known as The Spot for the previous 38 years. Within a very short time I started noticing strange occurrences, including doors in certain rooms closing on their own and unexplained noises after we had clos…
Bryon and Roberta “Sis” Cox of Rockland celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 14.
Oct. 31, 2000
Crybaby Cemetery is located in Salem Township, Knox, on Triangle Road (real name being St. Luke’s Cemetery). It sits on a dirt road in the middle of nowhere with old gravestones. According to the myth, there are twin babies buried there after they took ill with a fever in the 1900s. The babi…
State Rep. Donna Oberlander provided an update on PennDOT’s plans for interstate bridges in the state at the Clarion Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual fall legislative breakfast Friday morning.
The Cranberry Township General Authority has received a $2,636,675 loan through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority to construct a new 350-gallon-per-minute water filtration unit at the existing Cranberry Mall water treatment plant.
Oct. 30, 2000
Oil City Council members on Thursday approved putting the multi-million dollar East Second Street project out to bid.
The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division has announced a merger and upgrade in services for residents in Venango County.
JOINS FIRM — Daniel Ferringer of Clarion has joined Meyer, Unkovic & Scott, a Pittsburgh law practice, as an associate in the firm’s Family Law and its Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice groups. Ferringer has been a solicitor and hearing officer for the Clarion County Domestic Re…
Friday, Oct. 28
Health resources, screenings and education will be part of a community health fair hosted by UPMC Northwest from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the hospital in Seneca.
Clarion TOPS
Clarion Class of 1960
Dennis and Jane Hickman of Emlenton will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Oct. 28, 2000
Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches in Oil City will again deliver Thanksgiving meals to the elderly, shut-ins and homebound members of the community on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander is inviting all veterans in her 63rd District to a breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Knox United Methodist Church on Route 338 in conjunction with Veterans Day.
Black Bear Hemp Dispensary will open its third store in November.
Halloween is right around the corner, which means many elated children will be cruising through local neighborhoods on the hunt for candy Monday evening.
Paul Adomites, who calls himself “the hardest working sitdown comic in the tri-county area,” will present a comedy show at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science & Industry.
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will celebrate its 16th anniversary with a classical cabaret performed by Katherine “Kathy” Soroka & Friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in Lincoln Hall at Foxburg.
David Godoy, a Healthy Pantry Initiative nutrition specialist for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, will conduct cooking demonstrations and offer tastings today at the Community Services of Venango County food pantry on Parker Avenue in Rocky Grove.