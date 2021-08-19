Forest leaders discuss updates to GIS maps

Following a very brief meeting Wednesday, Forest County commissioners and the county’s community and economic development director discussed the ongoing updates being made to the county’s GIS maps in preparation for next generation 911.
Currently, 911 calls are dispatched using 911 addresses, with every 14 feet along roads having its own address, commissioner Bob Snyder said.
Following a very brief meeting Wednesday, Forest County commissioners and the county’s community and economic development director discussed the ongoing updates being made to the county’s GIS maps in preparation for next generation 911.
An historic bridge that was constructed in 1876 has been removed from its original site over Pine Creek on Messerall Road in Oil Creek Township and will be refurbished for use in the new Pymatuning State Park trail project.
The rise in the area's number of COVID-19 cases recently prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to categorize both Venango and Clarion counties as having a "substantial" transmission rate, which means there are 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people in the county.
As the Venango County Fair wound down for another year, as animals were loaded up to head home and friends said their goodbyes in the disappearing campground, fair organizers took stock and thought about next summer.