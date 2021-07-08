GRADUATED - Private First Class Noah Richard Patterson, son of Holly and Richard Patterson of Oil City, has graduated from basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He is attending artillery cannon training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He is now a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Gu…
PROMOTED - Diane Turner, formerly of Oil City, has been promoted to lieutenant at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in Charleston, South Carolina. She is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol Services. Turner is married to Dustin Turner, who is a sergeant with the sheriff's office.…