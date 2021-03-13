Petitions from candidates seeking to be on ballots in the May primary election in Forest County have been submitted.
One of the few contested races is for Forest County sheriff as William Carbaugh Jr. and Jason Bowen are seeking the Republican nomination. Joseph Schmader is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket.
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Crudo and Jackie Stone, third.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
ACHIEVEMENT - Tarasia J. Maguire of Dempseytown, an insurance agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned a court position in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2021. Achieving membership in MDRT is a career milestone attained by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledg…
The Northwest Commission has been selected as the Certified Economic Development Organization to administer the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program in Clarion, Forest, Venango and Warren counties.
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with the Northwest Commission to administer the CHIRP grant the county received from the federal government to provide aid to businesses in the hospitality industry.