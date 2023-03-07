The Forest Area School District will hold pre-K and new kindergarten registrations.

East Forest registration is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. March 30. Parents should call the school at 814-927-6688 before March 28 to schedule a registration time slot.

WEDDING: Sproul/Ivey
Steven and Laura Ivey Sproul of 912 Brandon Ave., Apt. 3, Norfolk, Virginia, were married March 5, 2022, and they celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday.

Venango Archaeology meeting canceled

The March meeting of the Venango chapter of the Society of Pennsylvania Archaeology, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled while the chapter reorganizes its officers and looks for a new venue to hold its meetings.

PASSHE to address state's engineering shortage
PASSHE to address state's engineering shortage

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) has announced its plan to help address the shortage of engineers in the state, as it seeks $112 million in state funding to produce more graduates in six in-demand, high-growth jobs, including engineering.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Railroad history program scheduled

  • From staff reports

The Redbank Valley Historical Society will mark a major Redbank Valley milestone with an upcoming program about local railroad history at 6 p.m. March 13 at the History Center, 301 Broad St.

School corrects production performance time for 'Honk'

  • From staff reports

Tickets for the Cranberry Area Junior-Senior High School’s performance of “Honk” this weekend had an incorrect time printed on the tickets for Sunday’s performance at the school. The correct performance time is 2 p.m. The time for Saturday’s performance is 7 p.m.

Getting it right

In a March 2 story about Oil City resident Linda Lineman, whose artwork is featured on the cover of a global magazine, the role of Diane Kellogg with Painting World magazine was incorrect. Kellogg is the magazine’s blog editor.

Casey, Fetterman co-introduce legislation on rail safety

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, which is designed to prevent future train disasters, such as the derailment and its aftermath that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, and Darlington Township in Beaver County.

About People
About People

HIRED — The Chiropractic Center at 908 Liberty St. in Franklin has hired Laney McNellie as a new massage therapist.