Former OC teacher marking 95th birthday

Mrs. Kathleen Fye is celebrating her 95th birthday on Thursday.
Mrs. Fye taught at Gay Street, Grant Street, Smedley, and Seventh Street schools in Oil City. She retired in 1988 after 25 years in the district.
Updated: January 20, 2021 @ 10:50 am
MARIENVILLE -The Allegheny National Forest is proposing multiple activities to enhance forest health within Deadman Corners.
Brayden Crocker, a junior at Oil City High School, is this year's recipient of the annual Cole McMahon "Heart of Gold" Memorial Award.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 18 additional local cases of COVID-19 were reported.
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food to those in need from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday or while supplies last. There is no qualification other than need to receive food.
HARRISBURG - The state departments of Human Services (DHS) and Health (DOH) announced a partnership between the state and Rite Aid to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and residents of certain long-term care facilities and congregate care settings licensed by DHS.
Valley Grove School District will continue to operate with 25% of students attending in person as school board members on Tuesday shelved decisions to ramp up attendance until next week's board meeting.
TOP STUDENTS - Several Allegheny-Clarion Valley students were recognized as December students of the month. They are Iziaha Bundy and Colt Young, grade seven: Shawn Everett, Jaidyn Papucci and Baylie Wingard, grade eight; Adrian Schmoll and Easton Wingard, grade nine; Mackenzie Parks and Ale…
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Anna Herr Ausel of Kennerdell. The article was submitted by Craig Ausel.
Washington's Trail 1753 will host a free, one-hour webinar titled "The Venango Path - Then and Now" at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Mike and Sandy Anthony of West Sixth Street, Oil City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
CLARION - Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee will not seek re-election to a fourth term.
CLARION - The average daily population at the Clarion County jail is at its lowest level in a decade.
Clarion police officer will seek sheriff post
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
David Lillam Strange, son of Heidi and George Strange III of Oil City, and Zoey Grace Hannah, daughter of Josiah and Lily Hannah of Franklin, will celebrate their first birthdays Sunday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going…
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths from the tri-county area.
Shingledecker seeks GOP nod for Clarion coroner
The Clarion County jail has reported its first case of the COVID-19 virus.
State Rep. R. Lee James will offer veterans affairs outreach hours at his Seneca office, 3220 Route 257, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two requests to use city properties got different answers from Oil City Council at a meeting Thursday.
Acting Clarion treasurer seeks election to post
Bill and Carol Black of Cranberry will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Sunday.
The Oil City Arts Council will present a virtual Transit Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday with featured artist and Oil City native Randy Moorehead.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 214 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Relay for Life teams of Venango County are participating in the American Cancer Society's 2021 Daffodil Days.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners have approved a collective bargaining agreement between the county and the United Mine Workers union, which represents the county's 11 probation officers and employees.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported an increase of 141 cases in Forest County.
HARRISBURG - Oil Creek Titusville Lines Inc. received a $140,000 grant for rail freight improvements, according to a joint news release from state Reps. R. Lee James and Kathy Rapp.
West Forest students in Tionesta have a new principal.
Congressman Glenn Thompson voted against President Donald Trump's impeachment Wednesday in the U.S. House.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey released the following statement regarding the House of Representatives impeachment of President Donald Trump:
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area for the second consecutive day.
Dean's list
Venango County commissioners talked about broadband expansion in the county during the panel's monthly meeting Tuesday.
