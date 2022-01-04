PITTSBURGH — Melissa Hart, a three-time Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives and former state senator, has announced her candidacy for governor of Pennsylvania.
“I care about Pennsylvania. Our commonwealth’s motto is virtue, liberty, and independence. But it’s not only a motto, it’s what we demand as a freedom-loving people and what we expect from state government.” Hart said in a news release.
For the second consecutive year, Clarion County townships and boroughs face another reduction in their state liquid fuels road funding, and this year’s reduced funding is far less than funding in last year’s coronavirus-related cuts.
Original art pieces are being accepted for inclusion in the Nature Art Showcase and Sale, a free public art exhibition at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin, during “Franklin On Ice” on Feb. 4 and 5.
HARRISBURG — The state has handed UPMC Health Coverage Inc. and UPMC Health Options Inc. a $250,000 penalty stemming from a comprehensive Affordable Care Act market conduct examination of practices and procedures.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman and Karen Steele and Pat Stewart tied for third.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has, for the most part, substantially decreased in Venango and Forest counties while remaining close to flat in Clarion County.
HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter on Tuesday confirmed after Gov. Tom Wolf’s request for support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania hospitals will receive strike teams to relieve hospital capacity strain in areas hit hardest by the latest COVID-…
WINNERS — Bridget Wood of Franklin won the first place prize of $400 in the Franklin Christmas Cash promotion. Shoppers who spent $15 or more at participating businesses were eligible to enter the drawing, and the winners received Franklin Retail Association gift certificates. Sarah Morrison…