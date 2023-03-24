RETIREMENT — Tammy Colwell has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 40 years as a licensed property and casualty agent. She joined the agency in 1982. She was a senior client service executive and managed a large book of commercial insurance.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts has announced the debut of vocalist, songwriter and soulful communicator Anita Levels in an evening of rhythm and blues, jazz, soul and funk with a quartet of musicians at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.