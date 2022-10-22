The Franklin Street Department will pick up leaves this coming week with vacuum machines in the following areas, weather permitting:

Monday: Greentree area of Franklin Heights; odd side of Elk Street — 11th to First streets.

Correction

Incorrect information appeared in a story about solar development in Cherrytree Township in Thursday’s newspaper. The Venango County Regional Planning Commission granted Cypress Creek Renewables conditional approval for land development.

PASSHE seeks more investment into students

  • From staff reports

The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is requesting the state to provide an inflationary funding increase and a targeted investment to educate students for careers in high-demand fields.

Getting It Right

In a story about School Bus Safety Week that appeared in the Oct. 20 edition of the newspaper, incorrect information was supplied to the newspaper on the identity of the Keystone Transit Group bus driver who operated Bus 28. The driver’s name is Mary Flinspach.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Thursday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Titusville United Way receives $55,000

  • From staff reports

TITUSVILLE — The United Way of the Titusville Region on Thursday was presented with $55,000 in Community Project Funding for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The funding, which was presented to the nonprofit by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, is designated for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Group to hold rally Sunday

  • From staff reports

The Clarion reproductive rights group, Indivisible: Outcry, will hold a final rally before Election Day on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Clarion County Courthouse.

About People

SPEAKER — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, will present lectures at ID Week 2022, an annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America to be held Oct. 19-23 in Washington, D.C. Other groups who attend the meeting include the Society for Heal…

CLA to welcome podcast host for fundraiser

  • From staff reports

Christian Life Academy in Seneca will host a presentation by Abraham Hamilton III, a radio personality and attorney with “The Hamilton Corner,” a nationally recognized podcast providing insight into the legal, political and spiritual issues of the day.

Cranberry OKs bike share program

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

People could look forward to riding bikes on area trails, including in Cranberry Township, without bringing their own bicycle, as the Cranberry board of supervisors late last week granted permission for the installation of “bike share” facilities.

Valley Grove parent-teacher conferences set

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The Valley Grove School Board, during its monthly work session meeting on Monday evening, unanimously approved the memorandum of understanding regarding parent-teacher conferences for the 2022-23 school year from the Valley Grove Education Association.