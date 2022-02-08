Mary Rose Ragon shows her artwork titled “Girl in the Garden.” It won the runner-up prize in the art show conducted by the Council of Greenways and Trails and Penn Soil Resource Conservation & Development Council.
Deac Mong’s painting titled “Rufus” earned him the people’s choice award in the Nature Art Showcase and Sale held over the weekend in Franklin.
Contributed photos
BOOK SIGNING — Patrick Barrett, a local author, will hold a book signing event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oil City Library. Barrett is the author of “For Pastors Only: Dealing with Rejection in Ministry.” Copies of the book will be sold at the library. Barrett has served in many areas of Chr…
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.
The Franklin Public Library has partnered with Paws 4 A Cause to provide a unique reading program for school age children from the area. Beginning Saturday, children may stop into the library and have a one-on-one reading session with a friendly, attentive, and certified therapy dog.