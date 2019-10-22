Franklin Area School Board members heard Monday from a group of engaged and enthusiastic students about the classes and activities taking place in the Maker Space at Franklin High School.
Beginning with the students who attended the BEST Robotics (Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology) competition Oct. 10-11 at Grove City and continuing with several students who are working on other aspects of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), several classmates explained to the board the work they are doing.